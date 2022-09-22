WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 2nd ODI , September 22, 7 PM IST

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women: West Indies Women will be hoping to redeem themselves when they will square off against New Zealand Women in the second One Day International of the three-match series. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host the game on Thursday.

New Zealand Women are leading the three-match series by 1-0. The visitors were brilliant with the ball in the first One Day International. In 35 overs, West Indies ended up with 168 runs as Fran Jones and Jess Ker picked two wickets each. Chenille Henry was the only Caribbean player to show some intent with the bat with her knock of 44 runs off 34 balls.

Chasing the score, New Zealand won by five runs due to the DLS method. The opening Suzie Bates looked extremely good with a fifty under her belt while Amelia Kerr also played a brilliant knock of 47 runs.

The host needs to rework their batting strategies to win the second ODI and level the scores.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women, here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women game will not be telecast in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

WI-W vs NZ-W match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 7:00 PM IST on September 22, Thursday.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rashada Williams, Isabella Gaze

Batters: Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Fran Jonas, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman

WI-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Rashada Williams(w), Natasha McLean, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shabika Gajnabi, Shakera Selman, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack

New Zealand Women: Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Suzie Bates

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here