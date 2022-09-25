WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For 3rd ODI, September 25, 7 PM IST

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women: The third One Day International between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will be a dead rubber as the Black Caps are leading the three-match series by 2-0. The two teams will play the 50-over format for the final time at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

New Zealand displayed a comprehensive performance both with the bat and ball to secure a five-run victory in the first match. They continued their exploits in the second One Day International as well. Batting first, West Indies scored only 169 runs in their 50 overs. Hayley Matthews was the only positive for the team in an otherwise torrid batting performance. The skipper produced a fine knock of 46 runs. Meanwhile, Eden Carson was the pick of the bowler for the visitors with three wickets.

The second innings saw the domination of Maddy Green. The middle-order batter played a good knock of 48 runs to take her team home in 40.1 overs. Playing on Sunday, New Zealand will be hoping for a hattrick of wins.

West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to save some pride on their home soil.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women, here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The third One Day International between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will not be telecast in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

3rd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

WI-W vs NZ-W match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 7 PM IST on September 25, Sunday.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Suzie Bates

Vice-Captain – Maddy Green

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Natasha McLean, Rashada Williams

Batters: Maddy Green, Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Fran Jonas, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

WI-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams(w), Shakera Selman, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Natasha McLean

New Zealand Women: Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Lauren Down, Amelia Kerr, Fran Jonas, Suzie Bates, Hannah Rowe

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here