WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs, West Indies vs New Zealand 2022, 3rd T20I, October 2, 11 PM IST

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women: New Zealand Women will be having a go at West Indies Women in the third T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The visitors lost the first contest despite a brilliant fight in the match. Amelia Kerr was the biggest positive for the Blackcaps with three wickets under her belt at an economy rate of four.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, will be eager to continue the fine run in the shortest format of the game. The host have to redeem themselves for their poor performance in the One-Day series. The three-match series saw West Indies losing by 1-2 against New Zealand as the batters let the team down.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women, here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs NZ-W Telecast

The third T20 International between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women will not be telecast in India.

WI-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming

3rd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs NZ-W Match Details

WI-W vs NZ-W match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 11:00 PM IST on October 02, Sunday.

WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amelia Kerr

Vice-captain: Kyshona Knight

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle, Isabella Gaze

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Fran Jones, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

WI-W vs NZ-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Isabella Gaze (WK), Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas

