WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women, July 2 11:30 pm IST

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I Match between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women:West Indies Women will take on their Pakistani counterparts in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The match will be hosted at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm (IST). The hosts are ahead in the series by 1-0, in the three-match T20I series.

Stafanie Taylor’s side registered a thrilling 10-run victory over Pakistan Women in the opening match of their T20I series on Wednesday. They will be looking to take an assailable lead and seal the three-match series with another win today.

The hosts managed to put 136/6 on the board, as openers Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin gave an excellent start. Fatima Sana and Nida Dar bagged two wickets each for the visitors. However, while chasing, none of the top five Pakistani Women batters managed to reach double digits, and the rest of the side eventually fell short by 10 runs and finished at 126/6 in their quota of 20 overs. They will be keen to level the series with a positive result on Friday.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The 2nd T20I match between WI-W vs PAK-W will be played on Friday, July 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batswomen: Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell

WI-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chedean Nation, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (WK), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

