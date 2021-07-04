WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 3rd T20I match, July 04, 11:30 PM IST

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host the last T20 International between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women on July 04, Sunday at 11:30 PM IST. Pakistan Women will be disappointed with their performance in the T20I series.

West Indies registered comfortable victory in both the T20 Internationals by ten runs and seven runs, respectively, to clinch the series. In both the matches, Pakistan were let down by their batting unit. The visiting batters failed to answer the questions by the West Indies bowlers and thus under-performed.

Entering the third T20 International, the visitors will be hoping for a win to avoid a series whitewash. Also, winning the last T20I will provide them some momentum for the upcoming five-match ODI series. Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PAK-W Telecast

The West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The match between WI-W vs PAK-W is available to be streamed live on the Fancode application and website.

WI-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 04 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Kyshona-Knight

All-rounders: Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell

WI-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Britney Cooper, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (c), Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

