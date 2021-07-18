WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 5th ODI match, July 18, 07:00 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: WI-W vs PAK-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 5th ODI between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women July 18, 07:00 PM IST.

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th ODI between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women:

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host the last One Day International of the five-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women on July 18, Monday at 07:00 PM IST. The five-match ODI series has already been won by West Indies Women as they secured victory in the first three One Day Internationals.

Despite putting up a poor show in the first three ODIs, Pakistan Women made a comeback in the fourth match to register their first victory in the One Day format. The last One Day International between the two sides saw Pakistan scripting a victory by four wickets. Entering the contest on Sunday, the visitors will be hoping to continue their winning momentum to save themselves from an embarrassing loss of 4-1.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PAK-W Telecast

The West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The match between WI-W vs PAK-W is available to be streamed live on the Fancode application and website.

WI-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 18 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain- Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali

Batsmen: Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Fatima Sana

WI-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Caneisha Isaac, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu

