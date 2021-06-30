WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 1st T20I, West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women 2021, Antigua

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women: The opening T20I match of five-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will take place on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. All the five-match of this series will be placed at a single venue in Antigua. The match between West Indian women and Pakistan Women will kick off at 11:30 pm (IST). Earlier on the same day, the West Indies Women A team will take on the Pakistan Women A team in the first T20I match of the three-match series.

Both Pakistan and West Indies teams have several veteran stars in their ranks. However, West Indies women will head into this contest as favourites. Star all-rounder Stafanie Taylor will lead the Windies squad in the series while Javeria Khan has been appointed Pakistan Women’s skipper for the tournament.

With the top two teams in Women’s cricket, going head to head against each other; a cracker of a contest awaits us.

Ahead of the 1st T20I match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PK-W Telecast

The 1st T20I match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women is not televised in India.

WI-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

The 1st T20I match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

WI-W vs PK-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match between WI-W vs PK-W will be played on Wednesday, June 30 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batter: Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Diana Baig, Aaliyah Alleyne

WI-W vs PK-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women probable playing XI: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women probable playing XI: Mubeena Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer

