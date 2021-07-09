WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan Women’s Tour of West Indies 2021, 2nd ODI, July 9, 7:00 PM IST

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For New West Indies Women and Pakistan Women Pakistan Women’s tour of West Indies 2nd ODI: The second ODI match between West Indies Women and Pakistan women has been scheduled for Friday, July 9. In the first match, West Indies won by five wickets after they scored a total of 209 runs in 47.5 overs. Stafanie Taylor, the West Indies team captain was awarded as the player of the match after she remained not out after scoring 105 runs. Nida Dar was the highest run scorer from Pakistan’s team. She hit 55 runs from 71 balls. Apart from her, Ayesha Zafar also managed 46 runs from 70 balls. Even after Ayesha and Nida’s contribution the Pakistan side could only manage 205 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

WI-W vs PK-Wouting will kick start at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PK-W Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

WI-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on FanCode.

WI-W vs PK-W Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 9 at Coolidge Cricket Ground. The game will start at 7:00 PM IST.

WI-W vs PK-W captain, vice-captain

Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Vice-Captain: Javeria Khan

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Kycia Knight

Batsmen – Javeria Khan, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Nida Dar

All-rounders – Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers – Shakera Selman, Sadia Iqbal, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed

WI-W vs PK-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (C), Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Caneisha Isaac, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

