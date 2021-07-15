WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Pakistan Women’s tour of West Indies 4th ODI, July 15 07:00 PM IST

WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th ODI between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women:

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will clash in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Thursday, July 15. The game is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM (IST).

After whitewashing Pakistan Women 3-0 in the T20I series, the hosts have already completed a series win (3-0) with two games to spare in the ODI leg. They won the previous three matches comprehensively and will be aiming to hand their opponents another whitewash result.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women is having a forgettable tour. They have lost all six matches across format of their Caribbean tour. With nothing to lose, Javeria Khan-led side will look to add some respectability and avoid a whitewash.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs PK-W Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

WI-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Fan Code.

WI-W vs PK-W Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, July 15 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

WI-W vs PK-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sidra Nawaz

Batsmen: Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Shamilia Connell

WI-W vs PK-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Anisa Mohammed (C), Kycia Knight (WK), Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Chinelle Henry

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (C), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Rameen Shamim

