WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction And Hints: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2021, 3rd T20I, September 5, 4:00 AM IST

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between West Indies Women and South Africa Women: West Indies Women and their South Africa counterparts will face each other in the third and final T20I on Sunday, September 5, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM IST.

After rain played spoilsport in the opening game, South Africa Women won the second T20I by 50-runs on Thursday and lead the three-match series 1-0. Batting first, the visitors scored 165/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Lizelle Lee’s brilliant 75 off 52 balls innings was laced with 12 boundaries and a maximum. While Dane van Niekerk’s 23 and Marizanne Kapp’ 24,kept the innings going, Laura Wolvaardt’s nine-ball 33 run cameo helped the Proteas.

In reply, the top six of West Indies’ batting got into double figures, but none could score big runs and they finished at 115/8 at the end of 20 overs.

In the final T20I, South Africa will be trying to seal the series with another victory, while the home team has no choice left other than levelling the series with a win.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs SA-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women match will not be broadcast in India.

WI-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs SA-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday, September 5, at 4:00 AM IST.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batter: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Kyshona Knight

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Masabata Klaas, Aaliyah Alleyne

WI-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight (WK), Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed (C), Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (WK), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here