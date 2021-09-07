WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction And Hints: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s West Indies Women vs South Africa Women 2021, 1st ODI, September 8, 12:15 AM IST

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between West Indies Women and South Africa Women: After the three-match T20I series ended at level (1-1), the South Africa Women’s tour of West Indies now moves to the ODI segment. The five-match ODI series begins on September 8, and both sides will square off against each other in the first ODI on Wednesday, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Osbourn, Antigua at 12:15 AM IST.

Both West Indies Women and their South Africa counterparts head into this ODI series after scripting decent victories in their respective bilateral series. The hosts defeated Pakistan Women 3-2 at home, while the visitors outclassed India 4-1 in an away ODI series.

Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthewsare among the key players for the West Indies. Stefanie Taylor is also expected to be back in this game. For the Proteas, the opening pair of Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt continue to be the stat batters, while Dan van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are the star all-rounders. Both sides will rely on their star bunch to open the ODI series on a positive note.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs SA-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women match will not be broadcast in India.

WI-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs SA-W Match Details

The 1st ODI between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Osbourn, Antigua on Wednesday, September 8 at 12:15 AM IST.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kycia-Knight

Batswomen: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews, Dane Van Niekerk, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Anisa Mohammed, Tumi Sekhukhune

WI-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Qiana Joseph

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tyron, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

