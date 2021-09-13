WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 3rd ODI, September 13, 7:30 PM IST

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI between West Indies Women and South Africa Women: West Indies Women are scheduled to play South Africa Women in the third One Day International of the five-match series. The match will be played on September 13, Monday, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua at 07:30 PM IST. The visitors South Africa will have the momentum on their side while coming into the match against West Indies.

South Africa are leading the series by 2-0. The visitors won the first One Day International by eight wickets followed by another victory in the second match by nine wickets. The last ODI between the two sides sawIndies delivering a below-average performance. The hosts could post only 120 runs in their 50 overs.

Batting in the second innings, Africa Women easily chased the target within 25.4 overs to take a massive lead in the series. The hosts now need to pull their socks up and make a comeback to save the ODI series.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs SA-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women’s 3rd ODI match will not be broadcast in India.

WI-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the West Indies Women vs South Africa Women on FanCode.

WI-W vs SA-W Match Details

The third One Day International between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on September 13, Monday at 7:30 PM IST.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight

Batsmen: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin

All-rounders: Dane van Niekerk, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph, Tumi Sekhukhune

WI-W vs SA-W Probable XIs

West Indies Women: Kycia Knight (wk), Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed (c)

South Africa Women: Trisha Chetty (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabmin Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, Lara Goodall

