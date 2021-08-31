WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st T20I match, August 31, 11:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: WI-W vs SA-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for 1st T20I between West Indies Women and South Africa Women August 31, 11:30 PM IST

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Dream11, WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Latest Update, WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Win, WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 App, WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 2021, WI-W vs SA-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Live Streaming

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between West Indies Women and South Africa Women:

South Africa Women tour of West Indies comprising three T20 Internationals followed by a five-match ODI series is scheduled to get underway from August 31, Tuesday. The two sides will square off against each other in the first T20 International on Tuesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua at 11:30 PM IST.

Both West Indies Women and South Africa Women are coming into the series after scripting victory in their last bilateral series. West Indies last locked horns with Pakistan Women in the three-match home T20I series in July. The series ended with the hosts causing a whitewash against Pakistan by 3-0.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, last played an international match in March during their tour to India. South Africa had outclassed the India Women by 2-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs SA-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs SA-W Match Details

The 1st T20 International between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on August 31, Tuesday at 11:30 PM IST.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain- Stafanie Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Anisa Mohammed

WI-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (w), Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Deandra Dottin, Britney Cooper, Stafanie Taylor (c)

South Africa Women: Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayobanga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee (w)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here