WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 2nd T20I match, September 02, 11:30 pm IST

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between West Indies Women and South Africa Women:

South Africa Women’s tour of West Indies kickstarted on August 31 with a T20I match. The two teams are now gearing up to face each other in the second T20I on September 2, Thursday, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua at 11:30 pm IST.

No decisive result was possible in the first game as rain played spoilsport. Winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first. The visitors produced a good batting effort as they posted 135 runs on the scoreboard. Marizanne Kapp was the highest run-getter with 36 runs under her belt.

West Indies had a blistering start to their innings. The hosts collected 21 runs in 2.5 overs before the match was suspended due to rain. Coming into the second T20I on Thursday, South Africa will be hoping to replicate their good batting performance.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs SA-W Telecast

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-W vs SA-W Match Details

The 2nd T20 International between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on September 02, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Deandra Dottin

Vice-Captain- Stafanie Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight, Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Shamilia Connell, Masabata Klaas, Anisa Mohammed

WI-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Britney Cooper, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight (w), Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c)

South Africa Women: Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez,Ayobanga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee (w)

