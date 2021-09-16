WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 4th ODI match, September 16, 07:30 PM IST

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th ODI between West Indies Women and South Africa Women: West Indies Women are scheduled to play against South Africa Women in the fourth One Day International of the five-match series. The encounter will be hosted on September 16, Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 07:30 PM IST. The fourth and fifth ODI matches don’t hold much importance as the Proteas have already sealed the series by 3-0.

The visitors have been terrific in the series so far as they have won all the three One Day Internationals. South Africa won the first match by eight wickets followed by a victory in the second and third game by nine wickets and eight wickets respectively.

After winning the series, South Africa will now be eyeing a whitewash against West Indies. West Indies, on the other hand, need to regroup themselves and make the amends at the earliest to save themselves from an embarrassing defeat.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Women and South Africa Women; here is everything you need to know:

WI-W vs SA-W Telecast

The 4th ODI match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI-W vs SA-W Live Streaming

The fourth ODI will be streamed live on Fancode.

WI-W vs SA-W Match Details

The fourth One Day International between West Indies Women and South Africa Women will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on September 16, Thursday at 07:30 PM IST.

WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain- Laura Wolvaardt

Suggested Playing XI for WI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall

All-rounders: Dane van Niekerk, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Anisa Mohammed, Ayabonga Khaka, Qiana Joseph

WI-W vs SA-W Probable XIs:

West Indies Women: Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Anisa Mohammed (c), Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack

South Africa Women: Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty (wk), Mignon du Preez

