Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 June, 2020

1ST INN

Zurich Nomads CC *

118/7 (10.0)

Zurich Nomads CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC

Winterthur CC elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - St Gallen Winterthur CC vs Power CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WICC vs POCC Dream11 Best Picks / WICC vs POCC Dream11 Captain / WICC vs POCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - St Gallen Winterthur CC vs Power CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - St Gallen | The Dream11 European Cricket Series St. Gallen provides an opportunity for seven teams from across Switzerland and numerous Swiss internationals to showcase their skills, competing in 25 exciting, high-octane T10 contests at the Gründenmoos ground in St. Gallen. Over five days, St. Gallen CC, Winterthur CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Power CC and Winterthur CC will compete in 25 T10 matches to establish the Dream11 European Series St. Gallen Champions. “Gründenmoos” is better known to all Swiss sports lovers as the home of CSIO St. Gallen - one of the most illustrious International Equestrian Federation (FEI) show jumping events. This year, Gründenmoos will witness top class cricketing entertainment instead of equestrian excellence.

WICC vs POCC ECS T10 - St Gallen Live Streaming Details

Live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

WICC vs POCC ECS T10 - St Gallen Live Score/Scorecard

 

Follow live score here

WICC vs POCC ECS T10 - St Gallen Match Details

June 25 – 8:30 PM IST from Gründenmoos ground in St. Gallen

WICC vs POCC ECS T10 - St Gallen My Dream11 Team

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sufyan Cheema

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ashfaq Ahmed, Asad Mahmood, Bashim Ahmed Khan (CAPTAIN), Safiat Ullah Sajid

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Osama Mahmood (VICE CAPTAIN), Baljinder Singh, Saqib Ali

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Diyon Johnson, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Amaar Siddique Butt

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Winterthur CC Bashir Ahmed Khan, Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Prafull Shikare, Mohamed Aqular (c), Deesh Banneheka, Saqib Ali, Sahan Lakshitha, Elyas Mahmudi, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Diyon Johnson.

Power CC Arshad Butt, Osama Mahmood, Asad Mahmood, Moaz Butt, Baljinder Singh, Safiat Ullah Sajid, Aamar Siddique Butt, Ashfaq Ahmad, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Afzaal Sikander, Izhar Shinvari

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11Dream11 teamECS T10 - St GallenECS T10 - St Gallen live scoreECS T10 - St Gallen live streamingECS T10 - St Gallen scorecardFantasy TipsWICC vs POCCWICC vs POCC dream11WICC vs POCC dream11 predictionWICC vs POCC dream11 teamWICC vs POCC dream11 top picksWICC vs POCC live scoreWICC vs POCC Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more