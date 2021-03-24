Wicket Takooor: R Ashwin Gives a Nickname to Shardul Thakur For his Performance in 1st ODI

Shardul Thakur has a knack of picking wickets and he once again showed the skillon Tuesday when he picked up some crucial wickets.India made a solid comeback to win the first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

England were coasting along in their target of 318 and despite losing two quick wickets in the form of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes, the visitors were on track for an easy win with loads of batting to come and Jonny Bairstow seeing the ball like a football.

But, Shardul had other plans.In the 23rd over of the England innings, Shardul removed the dangerous Bairstow as he was caught to Kuldeep Yadav in the deep for 94 off just 66 deliveries. That sparked a mini collapse as none of the other English batsmen could get set on the wicket. He returned in his next over to get the wickets of Eoin Morgan (22) and Jos Buttler (2) to reduce the Three Lions to 176/5 from 24.4 overs and turn the momentum in India’s way.

The Mumbai pacer eventually finished with figures of 3/37 from his six overs as India won by 66 runs.

Seeing Shardul’s performance, Twitter praised the ‘lord’ and Ashwin also had a new nickname for the 29-year-old.

Ashwin took to Twitter to announce the new name,’Wicket Takooor’.

Another user,Ratnish also took to Twitter to praise the pacer and talk about the ‘Lord Shardul Thakur Supremacy’.

THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN ARM Lord Shardul Thakur Supremacy. Kept us alive in this match. pic.twitter.com/NRWaMsImZs — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 23, 2021

While a user,Siva Harsha morphed Shardul’sface with Prabhas’ from the movie Bahubali.

Every time LORD SHARDUL Taking Wickets for India in Right Time 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Almost in this series he is playing crucial role 💥💥✨#INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/QRmjKdtRSj — Siva Harsha™ (@SivaHarsha_1) March 23, 2021

Shardul has slowly become an integral part of the India set-up because of his all-round ability which allows India to be flexible with their approach. Shardul has impressed with his hitting ability lower down the order and with him picking up wickets now as well, the team management will be pretty happy to continue playing him in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.