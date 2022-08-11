Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Appointed Uttarakhand's 'State Brand Ambassador'

Rishabh Pant has been appointed Uttarakhand’s ‘State Brand of Ambassador.’ Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made this announcement on Twitter. He said the move will help encourage the youth of Uttarakhand toward sports and public health.

“The state government has decided to appoint the son of Devbhoomi and the talented player Rishabh Pant of the Indian cricket team as “State Brand Ambassador” with the aim of encouraging the youth of Uttarakhand towards sports and public health. Best wishes to you!” Dhami tweeted in Hindi along with a photo of Pant.

ALSO READ | Have Indian Selectors Sorted the Final 15 for T20 World Cup With the Asia Cup 2022 Squad?

Being a brand ambassador of a state is something truly prestigious and the Uttarakhand-born player earned it just at the age of 24. Pant made his debut in international cricket back in February 2017 against England in the third T20I. He has so far played 54 matches in T20I cricket and scored 883 runs at a strike rate of 126.32. He has three half centuries to his name in this format.

This year, Pant also led Team India for the first time. Pant led India in the opening T20I against South Africa earlier this year in June. And he also became the second-youngest cricketer to become an Indian skipper in the T20s. Overall, he emerged as the eighth-youngest to lead the Men in Blue across all three formats.

In Tests, Pant made his debut against England in 2018. Pant might have scored 24 runs in his first innings but he had started off his stint as a Test player in a blistering fashion. Pant scored his first-ever run in Tests with a six and he became the first Indian to achieve this unique feat.

In that series, Pant scripted another incredible record in Test cricket. He scored his maiden Test century in the final match and became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test century on English soil. A year later, he became he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to notch a ton in Tests against Australia in their own backyard. Pant needed just 137 balls to set the record at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In ODIs, he has so far played 27 runs and scored 840 runs at a strike rate of 108.80.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here