Wife Hazel Keech Reveals Yuvraj was in Tears When Kit Arrived on India Comeback

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Wife Hazel Keech Reveals Yuvraj was in Tears When Kit Arrived on India Comeback

Known for his never-give-up attitude, the now-retired Yuvraj Singh made several successful comebacks during his illustrious career but the one he made in 2016, left him in tears.

One of India's best limited-overs batsmen, Yuvraj announced his retirement from international and IPL cricket on Monday. His better-half Hazel Keech revealed how the all-rounder from Punjab got emotional when he was called back into the Indian T20I side for the three-match series against Australia in early 2016.

“When he was selected to play for India before our wedding, and his suitcase and kit arrived, he was crying. I obviously don’t understand what that feels like, and I don’t think anyone does except the players who played for India, those were picked and dropped. I just remember him saying, ‘Never again did I imagine that I will play for India again’,” said Hazel.

Yuvraj, who last played an international match in 2017, got married to model-turned-actress Hazel in 2016. Hazel said the time has come for Yuvraj to move on.

“As a wife, it’s not my place to tell him what to do but if the time has come for him to decide that I’m going to make this decision I’ve been thinking about for the last two years, then he has my full support."

While Yuvraj is done with international cricket and IPL, the left-hander might feature in T20 leagues around the world if he gets a green signal from BCCI.

Hazel, however, was happy that the two will get more time to spend.

“It’ll be nice but it’ll also be different. From the time that we’ve been together, he was playing and even I was working. So our normal is very different from other peoples’ normal so now it’ll be different that he’s around”.

