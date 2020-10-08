Wife Jane Jones Shares Loving Tribute to Dean Jones in a Moving Memorial Service at the MCG

Dean Jones was honoured by his family and close friends in a moving memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this week.

Former Australian cricket legend Dean Jones was honoured by his family and close friends in a moving memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this week.

Jones’ death came as a shock to everyone. The Aussie icon died after suffering a heart attack on September 24 in an Indian hotel. He was working for a commentary panel assignment as part of the IPL 2020 matches.

The memorial service limited to just ten of Dean Jones’ close friends and family, including wife Jane, daughters Phoebe and Isabella, bid farewell with a final lap of honour at his beloved MCG turf. The music from his friends and favourite artists Elton John and INXS played during the emotional lap of honour. The service was limited due to Victoria’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Following the ceremony, Jane Jones posted a heart-breaking but powerful tweet to her husband of 34 years.

In response to a post by Cricket Australia which shows Jones’ coffin slowly driven in a white hearse around the MCG, Jane wrote, “Till we meet again,” with a broken heart emoji.

Till we meet again https://t.co/TTxEw7Gwqz — Jane Jones (@Janey_Jones_) October 7, 2020

A hearse carrying Jones' handmade Indian coffin was adorned with the Australian flag and a floral 324 arrangement showcasing Deano's Australian Test cap number ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaZGaERs6Y — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 7, 2020

Jones' daughters also posted moving tributes to their father on Instagram.

Isabella wrote, “Legends never die. I love you Dad” in her Instagram post to her father.

“My best feeling is that I’m a little piece of you,” wrote Phoebe in a moving tribute

The hearse carrying Jones’ handmade Indian coffin was adorned with the Australian flag and a floral arrangement showcasing the battling legend’s Test cap number ‘324’. Jones was the 324th player to sport the iconic baggy green cap, The Herald Sun reported.

In a statement released through the Melbourne Cricket Club, Jane expressed her immense gratitude to the community for their support following her husband's sudden death.

It was confirmed at the service that a larger public memorial to honour Jones will be held in the coming months once the Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Melbourne.