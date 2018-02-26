Wife Priyanka Celebrates Suresh Raina's Match-winning Show

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 26, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Suresh Raina (Twitter)

New Delhi: The road back to the Indian team wasn’t easy for Suresh Raina. But the batsman did make the most of his comeback as he showed a lot of intent to help India win the T20I series against South Africa in Cape Town on Satuday. And wife Priyanka took to social media to celebrate a proud moment for the Raina family after the batsman was named Man of the Match in the last game.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote: “That moment when your heart is filled with immense happiness and your eyes with tears! So proud of you my liefie ❤️ @ImRaina”




Raina put on an all-round display in the third T20I at the Newlands Stadium as the visitors won the game to take the T20I series 2-1. And the southpaw feels that showing intent is the way forward in the shorter formats of the game and this tour of the Rainbow Nation will stand the team in good stead for the future.

"You need to show intent in the first 6 overs. When you get the ball in your area, you hit it (on the first-ball six). The way we played in Tests and One-Days, we looked so calm. Things looked up to the mark. Credit goes to the support staff, who gave us a lot of confidence to express ourselves. Bowling to two lefties after the 7th over gave me a lot of confidence. I have been working hard on my bowling, hopefully you'll see more in the future," Raina said after the game.

Raina and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat but it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who again held his nerve in the end as India sealed the T20I series with a sensational 2-1 win over South Africa in Cape Town.

India suffered an early blow after in-form Virat Kohli was ruled out due to a stiff back. Stand in skipper Rohit Sharma again departed early, but then Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan made most of some ordinary South African bowling. Raina counter-attacked but Dhawan played the anchor role with perfection. Southpaw Raina scored a quickfire 43 off just 27 balls, Pandya(21) and Karthik (13) chipped in with the runs towards the end as India finished their innings at 172/7.
First Published: February 26, 2018, 11:21 AM IST

