T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News » Wikipedia Gets Deepak Chahar's Age Wrong; Sister Maiti Can't Get Enough of It

Wikipedia Gets Deepak Chahar's Age Wrong; Sister Maiti Can't Get Enough of It

Deepak Chahar was born in 1992. The pair of siblings are cousins to Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar.

Wikipedia Gets Deepak Chahar's Age Wrong; Sister Maiti Can't Get Enough of It

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister actress Malti Chahar made an amusing revelation earlier today. She shared how the Wikipedia page for her brother says that Deepak was born in the year 1972.

Sharing the funny update, Malti wrote it was because ofWikipedia that his brother has now become older than her. She thanked the

portal adding that Deepak must be the fittest player there is, given he isnearly 50 years old according to his Wikipedia page.

Thanks to Wikipedia...finally Deepak is elder to me😄😂

In the picture shared, we can see Deepak’s first ODI match, T20debut and other details have been written. But in the age column, the page sayshe was born on August 7, 1972 and that he was 48 years old.

Many Twitter users found the mistake hilarious and taggedWikipedia on the post to draw their attention to the gaffe. One user joked

about Chennai team’s age issue and said it was only because Deepak was 48 yearsold that he was taken in the squad.

Another user wrote that now Malti should be calling Deepak ‘Bhaiya’.

Here are some other comments:

Wikipedia, however, seems to have corrected the detail as thecricketer’s page now rightly says he is 28. Wikipedia is an open platform whereany internet user can edit and add details in the pages dedicated to people,places and things.

Deepak Chahar was born in 1992. The pair of siblings are cousins to Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar. Malti is seen regularly cheering for her brothers both on social media and from the

stadiums.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Malti tagged Deepak to be the“fittest player at 48” and added several laughing emoticons to suggest that shewas amused by the goof-up.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches