Wikipedia Gets Deepak Chahar's Age Wrong; Sister Maiti Can't Get Enough of It

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Deepak Chahar’s sister actress Malti Chahar made an amusing revelation earlier today. She shared how the Wikipedia page for her brother says that Deepak was born in the year 1972.

Sharing the funny update, Malti wrote it was because ofWikipedia that his brother has now become older than her. She thanked the

portal adding that Deepak must be the fittest player there is, given he isnearly 50 years old according to his Wikipedia page.

Thanks to Wikipedia...finally Deepak is elder to me😄😂

In the picture shared, we can see Deepak’s first ODI match, T20debut and other details have been written. But in the age column, the page sayshe was born on August 7, 1972 and that he was 48 years old.

Many Twitter users found the mistake hilarious and taggedWikipedia on the post to draw their attention to the gaffe. One user joked

about Chennai team’s age issue and said it was only because Deepak was 48 yearsold that he was taken in the squad.

This might be the reason why he is in CSK. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2021

Another user wrote that now Malti should be calling Deepak ‘Bhaiya’.

Then call him Bhaiya from now onwards!!! — Gyan Prakash (@CognizantGyan) January 30, 2021

Here are some other comments:

And he debuted at the age of 46 ! Wow — Prateek (@mePrateek1) January 30, 2021

Time to retire and get into coaching ??!! — 🇨🇦🇦🇪🇮🇳 Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) January 30, 2021

Oh That's why he gets injured frequently ! 👍 — Wanderer (@Unknown40436578) January 30, 2021

Wikipedia, however, seems to have corrected the detail as thecricketer’s page now rightly says he is 28. Wikipedia is an open platform whereany internet user can edit and add details in the pages dedicated to people,places and things.

Deepak Chahar was born in 1992. The pair of siblings are cousins to Mumbai Indians cricketer Rahul Chahar. Malti is seen regularly cheering for her brothers both on social media and from the

stadiums.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Malti tagged Deepak to be the“fittest player at 48” and added several laughing emoticons to suggest that shewas amused by the goof-up.