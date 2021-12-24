'Will Always Cherish The Lovely Hugs'-Sreesanth Congratulates Harbhajan Singh

India’s iconic spinner Harbhajan Singh retired from international cricket on Friday. But that didn’t deter Sreesanth to congratulate him on a wonderful career. Both had a history which dates back to 2008 inaugural IPL where Bhajji slapped Sreesanth. Later, Sreesanth’s crying face was beamed across the TV screens as the world saw in complete shock at what has happened. Bhajji was later suspended for five games.

As world cricket got hold of the news, ex-India seamer was probably the first voices to wish Harbhajan all the luck. “@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect," wrote Sreesanth on Twitter.

@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021

With the passage of time, the equation between the two improved and they played the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 which India won.

Sreesanth Reveals the Exact Words That Andre Nel Used in His Sledge

“A lot of people are not aware of what he said, but he said a lot of things to me. In the first innings, I had picked up five wickets, and when Andre Nel walked out, he hit for a six. He was literally on me. It started when he was batting. When I walked out to bat in the second innings, he started saying to me ‘you are not good enough just to mentally trouble me," Sreesanth told SportsKeeda.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here