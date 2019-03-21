Will Bat Down the Order to Accommodate Smith, Warner if Necessary: Finch

Loading...
The resurgence of Usman Khawaja, as well as Finch’s recent poor run, has created a dilemma as to who will open the innings for Australia in the tournament, with many expecting Khawaja to bat at number 3 so that Warner can open.
“If that means me batting at six, I’ll comfortably do that. If it’s at the top, three or four - it doesn’t matter,” Finch told journalists ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan at Sharjah.
“Personal results aren’t what this side is about. I think that’s what has made our improvement as dramatic and quick as it has been,” he added.
“If you go in just solely focused on scoring a hundred or thinking ‘if I bat five I’m not got to get a hundred, I don’t get enough opportunity’, that’s not what is best.”
Finch also added that he wasn’t worried about the prospect of coming up against pacer Mohammad Abbas, who troubled him considerably during the Test series in the UAE last year and could make his ODI debut in this series.
"He (Abbas) had some great success with the red ball in the Test matches against us. He bowled very consistently, just moved the ball enough each way.
"But I think it'll be totally different conditions, different format. Your mindset is definitely a bit different as a batter in one-day cricket.
"That'll be a good challenge again though, there are a few guys in our side who he did have some success against. So it's about coming up with a plan for him."
Pakistan’s squad for the series is a depleted one, with many senior players – including skipper Sarfraz Ahmed – given a rest before the World Cup.
However, Finch was wary of underestimating a side that features a number of young players looking to stake their claim at a spot in the side.
"They've still got a lot of quality players and you can't just afford to focus on one player. It's a bit like India - if you put too much focus on Virat Kohli you then forget about Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and these guys.
"So it's important you put as much time and effort into every player and make sure your plans are as solid as they can be."
He also called upon his players to carry on the momentum that saw them register a historic series win in India earlier this month.
“Some people would have taken a bit more notice (of Australia) over the last couple of weeks,” he signed off.
