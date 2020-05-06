Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Will be in Good Position to Start Off Again When Cricket Returns: Virat Kohli

While speaking to his fans, Kohli also talks about the things he misses while staying at home like the IPL, the excitement the tournament brings for the players and the fans and the magical moments that are created.

IANS |May 6, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Will be in Good Position to Start Off Again When Cricket Returns: Virat Kohli

On this week's episode of Cricket Connected, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be interacting with host Jatin Sapru and a few of his young fans who will pepper King Kohli with questions, especially around what has been doing during the government mandated nation-wide lockdown period.

Cricket Connected has developed an enjoyable format to engage with cricket fans and legends of the game through easy-going conversations. With the lockdown extended for another two weeks, cricket fans now have an opportunity to catch Kohli as he talks about daily routine at home and how he is keeping himself busy. The skipper also speaks about the importance of staying at home, finding motivation and focusing on fitness and training despite the limited conditions.

Kohli said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, "I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left."

While speaking to his fans, Kohli also talks about the things he misses while staying at home like the IPL, the excitement the tournament brings for the players and the fans and the magical moments that are created.

Kohli even answers a few questions asked by his young fans around his unflappable mindset during batting. He emphasizes on how important it is to have a proper mindset especially while playing a sport, sending a strong message to all the young cricket aspirants in the country. On the episode, captain Kohli also catches up team mate Yuzvendra Chahal and reminisces their camaraderie.

Catch the two-part episode of Cricket Connected with captain Virat Kohli on May 9 & 10 (Part -1 on May 9 at 7 PM & Part -2 on May 10 at 7 PM IST) on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 2 & Cricket Connected Hindi will be aired on May 9 & 10 (Part -1 on May 9 at 7 PM & Part -2 on May 10 at 7 PM IST) on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First and Star Sports 3.

