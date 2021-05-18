Will be Interesting When David Warner Writes a Book: Stuart Broad Expects More Revelations on Ball-Tampering Scandal

It’s been over three years since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal but it is hitting the headlines again since Cameron Bancroft hinted there were more in the Australian team that were aware of what was going on. Three Australians including the then captain Steve Smith, openers David Warner and Bancroft admitted they were involved in changing the condition of the cricket ball during a Test against South Africa, an act which was caught on live TV cameras.

Since Bancroft’s revelation, Cricket Australia has contacted him for more information but he has denied knowing anything new. However, England pacer Stuart Broad is hoping that more information might come to light once the trio retires, especially if Warner decides to write a book.

“I have seen a couple of comments from David Warner’s agent, too, and I think it will be an interesting time when he stops playing for Australia and writes a book,” Broad said during a Lifebuoy event in the UK referring to Warner’s manager who has alleged CA mishandled the entire saga.

Broad agreed with the notion that more people must have known about the ball being tampered with since it requires everyone to maintain or modify the condition. “I’ve obviously never bowled within the Australian bowling attack but I can talk about how, in an England Test team, if I miss the seam by four millimetres, Jimmy Anderson is on me. He’ll be saying why has this ball got a mark on it here? It’s because you’ve missed the seam! Start hitting the seam, will you,” Broad said.

He said reverse swing can be impacted by minute changes. “Reverse swing with the red ball can be affected by so many different things. If you chase it to the boundary and throw it into the grass it can smooth the ball over and stop it reversing. If you touch the ball with wet hands it will stop it reversing. If you shine it in a way that smooths over the rough side it will stop it reversing,” he explained.

He added, “So as an England team, we are aware if we’re trying to get the ball reversing every player has to buy into that or it will stop it.”

Broad though rejected the possibility of the scandal being refereed to when the two teams square off later this year in Australia for the Ashes series.

“There’s no doubt the Aussies would have been hoping this episode was signed sealed and delivered. It was an incredibly tough thing for those three players to go through. I can’t see it still being a conversation when the Ashes start in November, December, but I can see it being sung in the Barmy Army stands if they’re allowed,” he said.

