'...Will be Unfair to the BCCI': Here's Why Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Skipped Day 2 of IPL Auctions | WATCH

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades remained absent on the second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions after he collapsed on Saturday at the venue while hosting the event. He received immediate medical assistance and was replaced by veteran broadcaster Charu Sharma for the rest of the day.

On Sunday, Sharma continued to take the auctions forward as Edmeades couldn’t make it. However, the latter shared a message for the IPL fans, stating that he is doing absolutely fine. In addition, he issued a verbal apology and said it would have been unfair to the organizers if he hadn’t given his hundred percent at the event.

“I am sorry that I can’t be in person with you today. As you can see, I’m absolutely fine but I wasn’t going to be able to give 100 percent performance today, which will be unfair to the BCCI, the IPL, the bidders, and most importantly the players. I just want to thank people all around the world who have sent me good wishes,” Hugh Edmeades said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

“I am also thankful for Charu (Sharma) to step on such short notice to take over the batting. The show must go on. I hope to see you later on but, in the meantime, it’s good luck to you for the bidding today,” he added.

The second day of the auction witnessed England all-rounder Liam Livingstone becoming the most expensive overseas player at the mega auctions. After being part of an intense bidding war among four franchises, the 28-year-old was purchased by Punjab Kings for a huge amount of Rs. 11.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane managed to find a buyer at the IPL 2022 auctions. He was bought by the KKR at this base price of Rs 1 core.

