Will Be Very Happy If I Play Even One Test for India: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has established himself as a first-choice spinner in limited-overs cricket for India, and is now aiming for a Test cap.
Chahal made his India debut in 2016, and has so far picked 91 and 55 wickets from 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is.
"If I get a chance to play even one Test for India, or even if I am picked in the Test squad, I will be very happy," he told ESPNcricinfo. "That is a very different feeling."
In limited-overs formats, Chahal forms a highly successful spin combination with Kuldeep Yadav. Speaking about the partnership, Chahal said: "We are both wrist spinners and have been bowling together since our younger days. When we play together, the batsmen have more variations to deal with. If I bowl a couple of good overs, something good will happen at Kuldeep's end.
"But I tend to keep my mindset the same, irrespective of who I am playing with."
On many occasions, Chahal has been the lone spinner especially in recent times when Kuldeep has struggled for form.
"When you play as the sole spinner, the responsibilities increase. At times, it also becomes difficult for the captain to decide how to use those ten overs," he said.
"When there are two spinners, the captain has 20 overs of spin to manage which is easier, as he knows he doesn't have to get in a part-timer to bowl. If the ball is turning, you know you have another front-line spinner. The pace of the game also quickens when spinners are operating from both ends. If there is turn on offer, it becomes difficult to play spinners in the middle overs."
"We have always believed in going for wickets in the middle overs. Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, whoever the captain is, they want us to pick up wickets. Even if I concede 70 runs in my ten overs but pick up three wickets in the middle overs, it will benefit the team."
Chahal believes the presence of an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja adds to the options for the team.
"We have Hardik Pandya, Jadeja, Kuldeep and I and this strengthen our batting as well as the bowling attack," he said.
"This gives team management some good options and they decide who to play depending on the conditions. On a good turning pitch, Jadeja, Kuldeep and I may end up playing together and sometimes it's just one of us."
On the saliva ban by ICC, Chahal said it will affect not just the pacers as spinners too use it to get drift.
"Spinners use saliva too to maintain the shine of the ball because we are aware that pacers will bowl after us or are bowling from the other end. And I would like to maintain the condition of the ball in a way that it helps pacers whenever they come. Pacers also think the same way. When they see spinners coming, they refrain from shining the ball too much. This is how we plan things," he explained.
"When you use a natural element like saliva, it helps pacers with swings and spinners with the drift. If as a spinner I cannot get drift in the middle overs, the batsmen will have it easy. This is something that will affect every bowler in the world. I will have to figure out a solution once I start bowling in the nets."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Will Be Very Happy If I Play Even One Test for India: Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal has established himself as a first-choice spinner in limited-overs cricket for India, and is now aiming for a Test cap.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings