CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Will Be Very Unfair on Jasprit Bumrah if he Plays Four Tests Against England: Gautam Gambhir

Will Be Very Unfair on Jasprit Bumrah if he Plays Four Tests Against England: Gautam Gambhir

Former opener Gautam Gambhir believes the Indian team management needs to take good care of its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and if required, the right-arm pacer should be given a break during the upcoming home series against England.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 14, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
Will Be Very Unfair on Jasprit Bumrah if he Plays Four Tests Against England: Gautam Gambhir

Former opener Gautam Gambhir believes the Indian team management needs to take good care of its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and if required, the right-arm pacer should be given a break during the upcoming home series against England.

Coach Justin Langer Lashes Out Against Michael Vaughan’s Criticism of Steve Smith

On the road for nearly five months since this year's IPL, Bumrah has finally succumbed to the rigours of non-stop international cricket as he has been ruled out of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane after suffering an abdominal strain during the preceding match in Sydney.

And Gambhir feels it would be unfair to force Bumrah to play in all the matches against England, starting February 5 in Chennai.

Won't Announce XI Today, Will Decide on Jasprit Bumrah and Other Injuries Tomorrow - Vikram Rathour

"... you got to look after him (Bumrah) as well, because he is going to be the leader of the attack for a very long time, so him being fit is very important," the World Cup-winning left-handed batsman told Star Sports.

"So when India plays England in the 4-Test match series I know, yes, Mohammed Shami is unfit, Ishant Sharma is unfit, Umesh Yadav is unfit but you can't afford to play Jasprit Bumrah in all the 4 Test matches, it will be very unfair on him," he added.

Gambhir, however, feels Bumrah will be more menacing in Indian conditions.

"See again, he (Bumrah) hasn't played a Test match in India till now, Has he? He hasn't. So, I'm sure the Indian team management has looked after Jasprit Bumrah reasonably well. They have actually used him in places like England, South Africa and Australia, where he has got to be even more threatening.

"I'm not saying he is not going to be threatening in India. He is going to be even more threatening in India, where wickets can get low and slow and he can reverse the ball really well," he said.

The former cricketer-turned-politician said Bumrah is a quality and dangerous bowler, who is threat for any batsmen at any given time of a match.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches