'Will be Wonderful Gift': Sunil Gavaskar Wants India to Win 2nd Test For Kapil Dev on His Birthday

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has urged the Indian cricket team to win the second Test match against South Africa on his former captain Kapil Dev’s birthday. The legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain turned 63 on Thursday as the Johannesburg Test will enter Day 4 on the same day. It is very highly likely that the result will come out on Thursday with South Africa in the pole position to win the match. India need some early wickets on Day 4 to stage a comeback in this game.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar (46 batting off 121 balls) took some nasty blows off deliveries that spat off the cracks but kept his team on course at 118 for 2 in pursuit of a tricky 240-run target set by India in the wake of a solid century-plus partnership from the under-fire duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

The ongoing tour is touted as the ‘final frontier’ for India as they have not registered a Test series win on South African soil.

“India have never won a series here. In fact, India have won very few Test matches here. The last time India came here in 2018, they won the one-day series but they lost the Test series 2-1. So this is going to be huge for India,” Gavaskar said during the lunch interval of Day 3 on SuperSport.

Gavaskar labelled Kapil Dev as India’s greatest cricketer and feels that KL Rahul and Co. can gift a historic win to the legendary captain on his birthday.

“And the way I look at it is, I mean, weather permitting… tomorrow happens to be the birthday in my view of India’s greatest cricketer – Kapil Dev. So I think it will be wonderful gift for Kapil from this Indian team. There are many admirers of Kapil Dev in this team. So from this team to Kapil Dev, that will be a fantastic present,” he added.

Gavaskar was part of ‘Kapil’s Devils’ who won the first ODI World Cup trophy for India in 1983. Recently, a movie on India’s historic 1983 WC win was released worldwide, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie received thumps up from the cricket lovers.

While South Africa will that they have half a foot through the victory door, there has been numerous instances in the series where a batting collapse has changed the course of the game.

