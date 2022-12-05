'...Will Bounce Back for Sure': Disappointed Mohammed Siraj Promises Strong Comeback After Shocking Defeat Against Bangladesh

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first of the three-match ODI series in Dhaka. Indian batters failed to get going and the visitors were bundled up for 186 runs while batting first. Despite a low total, the Indian bowling attack did well to bring the team back into the game. However, a heroic 10-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rehman took the game away from India, handing the hosts a 1-wicket win at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

After the disappointing results, pacer Mohammed Siraj posted snaps from the game, promising a strong comeback in the next game. “Not a result we wanted but will be a bounce back for sure,” the pacer tweeted.

Not a result we wanted but will be bounce back for sure 🙏 @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RzGHIEDest— Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) December 4, 2022

KL Rahul was the only sturdy batter with an innings of 73 runs from 70 balls. Apart from that no one really stood up to the test as the men from Bangladesh wreaked havoc.

Shakib Al Hassan bowled a beautiful spell uprooting five wickets in his 10 overs giving away 36 runs in the process. Ebadot Hossain assisted him beautifully picking up four wickets with the ball in hand.

This set the stage up perfectly for Litton Das’s men. Das played a pivotal knock managing 41 runs from 63 balls, but it was Mehidy Hasan’s temperament with the bat that finally saw them through the final hurdle.

The Indian bowlers put in a good shift despite having a below-par score to defend. Siraj was India’s highest wicket-taker on the day with three wickets. Along with being clinical, the 28-year-old pacer was also supremely economical in his spell, giving away just 32 runs in the 10 overs that he bowled.

India lost their last ODI series against New Zealand and fans were hoping that the team would get some redemption against Bangladesh. This has not been an ideal start and several areas have to be worked upon.

That being said, there are certainly a few positives like that spell from Mohammed Siraj. Rohit Sharma and co. would be eager to get over this defeat and make a strong comeback. The next ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on December 7 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

