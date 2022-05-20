Will Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni Retire After IPL 2022? Sunil Gavaskar Responds

It’s a question that continues that continues to pop up time and again. Has MS Dhoni played his last match for Chennai Super Kings? The man himself has refused to rule out the possibility with a cleverly worded response saying he will definitely be seen in the yellow jersey of CSK but didn’t clarify whether it will be as a player or in some other capacity.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar though is hopeful that Dhoni will turn out for CSK next season as well since the veteran continues to be quite ‘enthusiastic’ about the game and is still fit despite IPL being the only professional cricket tournament he’s been part of since July 2019.

“Look at the way he’s played this season,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live. “He’s still keen and enthusiastic about the game. When you are not sure about your future you tend to lose your intensity on the pitch. But we’ve seen him running between the overs from one end to the other keenly, he’s still fit and taking those quick singles and doubles while batting. All this only hints that ‘Definitely Not’ (laughs).”

However, Gavaskar says that if IPL 2022 turns out to be Dhoni’s final match as a player then he should bat up the order to give fans something to remember by.

“He said that he’ll be seen in the CSK yellow next year, whether as a player or as support staff we don’t know yet. But if it is the last time (we are going to see him play for the franchise), I hope he bats up in the order to give us something to remember, just like that six (he hit) on April 2 2011,” he said.

CSK have had a season to forget. They managed to win just four of their 13 matches so far and underwent a mid-season captaincy change with Ravindra Jadeja handing back the reigns to Dhoni.

The four-time champions also suffered due to injuries to several players including to their strike bowler Deepak Chahar who missed the entire season.

