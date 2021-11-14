‘Will Continue to Back Till the Time I’m Able to Watch the Sport’: Shastri Mentions Kohli, Rohit, Rahane in His Special Message

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India head coach came to an end with India defeating Namibia in their final Super 12 game at the T20I World Cup on November 8. Under his guidance, the Virat Kohli-led side has explored newer heights in the past years, stamping their authority as one of the big guns of the game. Now that his term is finished and he will be succeeded by Rahul Dravid, Shastri has left a note for everyone via social media.

The former all-rounder took to Twitter on Saturday and expressed his gratitude. Sharing his thoughts on his association with the new-gen Indian team, Shastri wrote, “Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport.”

He also mentioned senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane to end his note.

Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 🇮🇳🙏🏻— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 13, 2021

Ravi Shastri, a former captain and all-rounder who played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, took charge as the head coach of the team in 2017. However, his stint ended on a disappointing note as Team India failed to make it to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals. The team had a horrendous campaign to start the tournament with where they lost to Pakistan and New Zealand, before returning to winning ways.

Former captain and batting legend Dravid will be the next in charge and his first assignment begins with the commencement of New Zealand series at home, from November 17. It begins with three T20Is, followed by 2 Tests in Kanpur and Mumbai respectively.

