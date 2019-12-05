Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Will Discuss My Thoughts for T20 World Cup With Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri: Sourav Ganguly

PTI |December 5, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he has "some thoughts" with regards to the Indian team going in to next year's T20 World Cup which he will soon discuss with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

India will lock horns with the West Indies in a three-match T20 International series from Friday in Hyderabad.

"If you are we are chasing very well in T20 cricket. We need to do the same when batting first. I have some thoughts which I will share with Virat, Ravi and the management. We haven't played many T20 internationals and I am confident by the World Cup we will be absolutely ready," Ganguly said while unveiling Sharmistha Gooptu's book "Menoka Has Hanged Herself".

Speaking on India topping the charts in the Test rankings Ganguly heaped praise on the team and said it has the potential to consistently win overseas.

"That's the ultimate ambition. We have done well in Australia last year. We have the team to do well in NZ and again in Australia. That's what our aim is at the worlds best Test team," said the former captain.

