Will Get Married When Afghanistan Win the World Cup: Rashid Khan

New Delhi: Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed his marriage plans, saying he will tie the knot only once the country lifts the World Cup, crickets biggest prize.
"Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan "I will only get engaged & then married once Afghanistan win the World Cup"," Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq said in a tweet on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Afghanistan cricketer reportedly made this comment during an interview with 'Azadi Radio'.
Last month, Rashid lost his mother who died after prolonged illness.
In an international career spanning over four Tests, 70 ODIs and 48 T20Is, the leg-spinner has picked 23, 133 and 89 wickets respectively and is undoubtedly a central figure in Afghanistan cricket at the moment.
He plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, he has picked up 55 wickets in 46 matches he has played for the Hyderabad-based franchise, with best figures of 3/19.
The leg-spinner has been away from competitive cricket since March. He hasn't played any match since the Ireland series, which took place in India. He was supposed to play for SRH in IPL 13 but the tournaments had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier he had said, that he followed quick legspinners like Anil Kumble and Shahid Afridi growing up as an aspiring spinner.
"I used to follow Anil Kumble, Shahid Afridi a lot. I always liked bowling at a fast pace. I have a quick run up also," he said.
Rashid picked Rishabh Pant as a tough batsman to bowl to, saying the left-handed batsman has all the shots in the book.
The Afghan spinner had faced Pant in an Under-19 tri-series in 2015 at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Kolkata ahead of Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.
"He hit three sixes in a row and in the fourth ball he mis-timed but only to be dropped at short midwicket. Our bowler looked helpless and put his hands on his head, yelling in Pashto, 'now what do I do get him out?'," Rashid recalled.
