'Will Go On to Do Other Things in Future'-Sourav Ganguly's First Reaction After Recent Developments

Outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reacted for the first time since the news of his departure from the top post came out. Speaking at an event, he said he has donned many hats and will now move on gladly to a different role. It was a couple of days ago that the news broke of Ganguly’s departure from the BCCI President’s post with former World Cup winner Roger Binny taking over.

The former India captain, who is soon going to become a former BCCI president, has fallen out of favour in the board and is reportedly ending his term on a ‘disappointing’ note.

During the upcoming BCCI AGM and elections on October 18, most members of the outgoing administration are set to find places in the new dispensation, barring Ganguly and Jayesh George, the joint secretary. And, Ganguly is definitely not pleased with the developments in the last few days.

The former India allrounder Roger Binny on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president and is likely to get elected unopposed since no other candidate has emerged so far as his challenger.

Meanwhile speaking at the Bandhan Bank event, Ganguly said: “I have been a cricketer, a captain, a cricket administrator and now I will move on to something else.”

“I have been the president of CAB and BCCI and will go on to do other things in future, the best days were the days when I played for the country… When every day I woke up thinking I can be dropped and then going on to score the next century… And then as captain not just building your own career but also the career of your teammates,” he said.

“The legacy you leave is more important than what you earn for yourself.”

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old Bangalore man would be the 36th Board president.

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah will also replace Ganguly as India’s representative at the all powerful ICC Board.

Binny will officially take charge of BCCI on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai. There won’t be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.

