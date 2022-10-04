'Will Go to Chinnaswamy Next Year But Not for Cricket': AB de Villiers Reveals His Plans

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers announced that he will go to Bengaluru for IPL 2023 but he won’t come out of retirement to play again. De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021. The legendary Proteas enjoyed great success with the bat in IPL for RCB but he failed to win an IPL trophy. He bid adieu to the cash-rich league as one of the best overseas players ever.

In his 14-year-long IPL career, ABD smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches, which also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Rested, Won’t Travel to Indore For The 3rd T20I – Report

A huge amount of RCB fans have been urging the legendary batter to come out of retirement to bring his magic once again to IPL. However, De Villiers has shut down all of it by announcing that he can’t play cricket anymore after undergoing surgery on his right eye.

“I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologize to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can’t play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye,” de Villiers said on Twitter space on Monday.

The former RCB batter revealed that he is planning to start a YouTube channel and that Virat Kohli would be one of the first guests on his show.

De Villiers further said that he was invited to play the second edition of Legends League Cricket but missed it due to his eye operation

“I am too old now. Legends League seems to be a lot of fun. I was invited, but I had an eye operation. I know you might think that I can play with one eye but I would rather not do that,” de Villiers said.



The legendary batter also shut down all the rumours about him joining an IPL franchise as a coach as he wants to enjoy time with his family at home.

“I am definitely not planning to coach a team. I absolutely love to share everything that I have learnt, that will definitely come. But I am not going to be joining a team, coaching and travelling the world again. I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here