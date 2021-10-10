Will Hardik Pandya Bowl in T20 World Cup? Talks on to Include Additional Fast Bowler in Squad by October 15

New Delhi: The BCCI selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, is fretting over inclusion of an additional fast bowler in India’s World Cup squad as Hardik Pandya’s chances of bowling during the tournament look dim after not bowling a single over during Mumbai Indians’ disappointing IPL campaign. The BCCI has five more days to make any change to the squad (other than injury).

The ICC has allowed all the Super 12 teams a window of one week till October 15 to make any required change. For the Round-1 teams, the deadline for changing squad (without injury) ends on October 10, midnight (Dubai time).

It is still not sure whether Hardik, who has bowled sporadically since he suffered stress fracture in his back two years ago, will bowl full tilt at winner-takes-it-all event or will only concentrate on batting. “Indian team is at least one fast bowler short in the main squad of 15. They have two experienced campaigners in Shardul Thakur, who is also a handy bowling all-rounder and Deepak Chahar, who has shown his batting prowess in Sri Lanka in the stand byes. “So in case Hardik is not able to bowl, one of the two can be fitted in by the Committee," a senior BCCI source told .

