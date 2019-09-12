Will Have to Work Harder to Get Into Test Team: Navdeep Saini
An impressive T20 International debut under his belt, speedster Navdeep Saini hopes to play Test cricket in future but feels he will need extra hard work to break into the "strong" bowling unit of the national team.
Will Have to Work Harder to Get Into Test Team: Navdeep Saini
An impressive T20 International debut under his belt, speedster Navdeep Saini hopes to play Test cricket in future but feels he will need extra hard work to break into the "strong" bowling unit of the national team.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings