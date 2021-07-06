Will He Leave CSK? Brad Hogg Predicts Future Of MS Dhoni

If there are two names that have become synonymous with success in franchise cricket, it is MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings. The former Indian captain is almost as big as the Chennai Super Kings and has led the side since its inception leading it to three titles.

After a poor season in 2020, CSK were back to the best this year before the IPL was postponed and Dhoni’s captaincy as well as tactics looked sharp. CSK were looking for another top-four finish as they were positioned as an impressive all-round side and Dhoni was seen being more involved with younger players in the group.

Now, a mega-auction is slated to take place in 2022 and it will be interesting to see if CSK retain their captain or if Dhoni himself stays put and does not hang up his boots. Speculations are rife and former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has weighed in on the issue. He believes that Dhoni will never play for another team in the IPL and said that the wicket-keeper batsman would make a transition as a coach for the side even if he is not involved as a player.

“MS Dhoni is not leaving @ChennaiIPL He is the Maharaja of the franchise. He will transition into a coaching role," Hogg said on Twitter.

It needs to be mentioned here that CSK letting go of Dhoni is highly unlikely as he has been such a huge figure for the franchise. Even though his skill sets with the bat have watered down over the years, his sharp tactical mind still gets the job done and the side would want to preserve this for a long time. However, with Dhoni one cannot predict anything and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the side and the player.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here