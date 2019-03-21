Will Jacks Slams 25-Ball Century in T-10 Match For Surrey

Loading...
During his knock, the right-hander also tonked six sixes in an over when he went after Stephen Parry in the fifth over of Surrey's innings, moving from 62 to 98 in a span of six deliveries before completing his hundred in the very next over.
The former England Under-19 batsman smashed eight fours and 11 maximums in his salvo and was eventually dismissed in the ninth over for 105 off 30 balls. Thanks to his heroics, Surrey finished on 176 for 3 in 10 overs.
1⃣1⃣sixes including six in an over@wjacks9' 100 in 25 balls against @lancscricket 💥 pic.twitter.com/HKwfv4RXfq
— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 21, 2019
"People were just chatting that 120-130 was an average score so I just wanted to try and have fun, that was it," Jacks told Surrey's official Twitter account.
"I didn't even think about the hundred until I was on 98. It all happened quite quickly! It is something completely new, and I just thought I’d go out and have some fun, really. And it was good fun.”
In reply, Lancashire were bundled out for 81 in 9.3 overs as Surrey completed a 95-run victory in the tri-series, that also includes an ICC Academy side.
However, the game was soured by a nasty injury to Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson who was struck in the face by a return shot from Mark Stoneman and was taken to hospital for further assessment.
Pakistan's Babar Azam had earlier scored a 26-ball century in a charity match on December 27, 2018.
Surrey are currently in UAE for their Champion County match against MCC which starts on Sunday.
First Published: March 21, 2019, 7:22 PM IST