India vs South Africa | Will Judge Mayank Agarwal After a Year or So: Ganguly
Mayank Agarwal has impressed at the top of the order in the few Tests he has played so far but former India captain Sourav Ganguly says he would wait and watch before calling him a first-choice opener.
India vs South Africa | Will Judge Mayank Agarwal After a Year or So: Ganguly
Mayank Agarwal has impressed at the top of the order in the few Tests he has played so far but former India captain Sourav Ganguly says he would wait and watch before calling him a first-choice opener.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Vinay Kumar's Words During Slump in Form Helped Mayank Turn it Around: Uthappa
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Glad to Convert my Maiden Ton Into Double: Mayank Agarwal
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa | Having an Impact and Winning Games Matters Most: Ishant Sharma
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019
SA v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019
SA v INDRanchi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019
HK v OMAKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings