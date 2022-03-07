Will Kohli Return As RCB Captain? - Ex Skipper Has His Say as Franchise Yet to Announce New Leader

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is 20 days away but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) haven’t named their captain yet. The post is vacant since Virat Kohli stepped down after the conclusion of previous season.

There are speculations that the responsibility will either fall on the shoulders of Faf du Plessis or all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The South African batter had led his national team in the past whereas the latter has been captaining Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) since 2018.

Since the announcement hasn’t made yet, a section of fans want Kohli to take charge once again. But former RCB captain Daniel Vettori believes the 33-year-old won’t take the onus of captaining the side, adding that he made the decision of stepping down.

“No (Kohli will not return as captain). I think it is as simple as that. I don’t think that ever works, let alone in franchise cricket or international cricket. Once the captain is moved on, the right thing is for him to move on,” Vettori told ESPNCricinfo.

The former New Zealand cricketer suggested that Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik will be a part of the leadership group of the team.

“I think they will look at Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis as the leadership group and even Dinesh Karthik. I think Faf will step in for Maxwell. But if they win the first three games, maybe they will continue on with him,” he added.

“I think Maxwell is a shorter long term. Three years is a long-term time in the IPL. They will look at Maxwell as the three-year cycle and hopefully he continues to play as he did in the last IPL. They will factor that in that he will be the leader for three years,” he added.

RCB will kickstart their campaign against Punjab Kings on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

