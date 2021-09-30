'Will Leave Only After Meeting Him': Dhoni Fan Camping in Ranchi for Over a Month

Former Indian cricket team captain and the prince of Ranchi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is still quite a name in the cricketing world. Even after his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni’s fans make it to the headlines for their craziness on social media. Here’s a story of one. Aadesh Soni, who hails from Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, has been camping in Ranchi for the last month-and-a-half and is determined to meet Dhoni.

When Aadesh reached Ranchi, he got to know that Dhoni was out of Ranchi. However, he stayed put and pledged not to leave Ranchi till he meets his idol, MS Dhoni. If you think that’s madness, wait. Aadesh has an image of MS Dhoni tattooed on his chest. He has even said that he considers Mahi’s entire life full of motivation.

The diehard fan believes that one of the biggest reasons he idolises Dhoni is that he came out of a small town and conquered the world with his talent. Aadesh adds that he too wants to do something similar in life and considers Dhoni as his inspiration.

Aadesh Soni, also a father to a child, considers himself a lucky husband and a better father. He also said that when he came to Ranchi to meet Dhoni, his wife was angry and did not speak with him for three or four days. However, he did what his heart said and took his wife into confidence.

