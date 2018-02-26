Will Look to Fire Up Kagiso Rabada, Says Steve Smith

Once again, bowling will the key to success in the series, and both Australia and South Africa have a good pool of bowlers. While Australia has players like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, the South African squad has Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel.
With the first Test starting on Thursday, Aussie skipper Steve Smith has revealed his plan to counter the threat of Rabada. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith said that his team would look to fire up the pacer, who is just one incident away from two Test suspension.
Smith said, “It could perhaps be a plan to try and get him fired up. You never know what some guys do when they’re fired up.”
“He’s obviously a quality bowler and a big player for them. You don’t want to see guys getting suspended or anything like that, you want to come up against the best, but you never know,” he added.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann further added, “He’s a fiery character so we’ll just play it as we see it. At the end of the day, we’ve got to play him better than we did in Australia a couple of years ago (where Rabada captured 15 wickets in the 2-1 series win to South Africa). He’s a quality bowler, so for us to get on top of him it’s going to be key to how we play in the series.”
First Published: February 26, 2018, 10:59 PM IST