Will Make Lots of Money for a Charity: Michael Vaughan Thanks Ravindra Jadeja for a Special Gift

Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently gifted his Test jersey to former England skipper Michael Vaughan for a charitable purpose. Jadeja’s jersey was also signed by Indian team members currently touring England for the ongoing five-match Test series. The beneficiaries of the said charity are yet to be known. The cricketer turned commentator Vaughan expressed his gratitude to the Indian player by sharing a snap of Jadeja’s Test jersey signed by Indian team on his official Instagram and wrote, “Cheers Ravindra Jadeja, will make lots of money for a charity."

Vaughan’s Instagram Storiesfeaturing Jadeja’s jersey is no longer available on the photo and video sharing application. However, the screenshot of the same has been doing rounds on social media.Sharing the screengrab from Vaughan’s Insta Story, a cricket enthusiast on Twitter wrote, “Ravindra Jadeja has gifted his Test jersey signed by all Indian players currently touring England to Michael Vaughan for a charity. Wonderful gesture!”

Ravindra Jadeja has gifted his Test jersey signed by all Indian players currently touring England to Michael Vaughan for a charity. Wonderful gesture! Michael Vaughan#jadeja || #indiancricket || #michelvaughan || @BCCI pic.twitter.com/IABTyNFNAa — (@SreeruSreerag) August 30, 2021

Moving on to the ongoing Test series, the tournament opener between India and England ended in a dull draw after rain played spoilsport at Trent Bridge.KL Rahul scored a magnificent century as India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. It was also India’s only third win at the Home of Cricket Lord’s in the longest format of the game.

However, England bounced back in the third Test to register a thumping win over India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series 1-1.The fourth Test match of the series between Joe Root-led England and Virat Kohli’s India will be played in Oval, starting from September 2.

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who was part of India’s first three Tests against England, is doubtful to start in the fourth game as he has injured his knee while fielding in the third match.

