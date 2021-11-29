Will Make Sure That Maha Government Protocols Are Adhered To: MCA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which is hosting the second Test between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede stadium from December 3, on Monday said it would ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols of the Maharashtra government during the match. The Association will make sure that all the protocols of the State government are strictly adhered to. As per the directives of the state government, we would be limiting the entry of spectators to a maximum of 25% of stadium capacity, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik said in a media release.

Test cricket returns to Mumbai after five years with the last match being played was against England in December 2016. The Association will be hosting a test match after a gap of 5 years. We hope to give the fans of test cricket an opportunity to enjoy cricket at its best during these times of pandemic, the MCA said.

This is the first international match which the city will host after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last international match, which the iconic stadium hosted, was in January 2020, an ODI featuring India and Australia. Wankhede Stadium has a capacity of 33,000 when it is a full house.

The first Test of the two-match series ended in draw after an engrossing fifth day’s play on Monday in Kanpur.

