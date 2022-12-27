'Will Miss His Thigh -slap Celebration': Fans React After BCCI Drops Shikhar Dhawan From ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from India’s ODI team as he failed to find a place in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Dhawan, who led India on numerous occasions this year, scored his last ODI century way back in 2019 during the ODI World Cup. In the last 10 ODI innings, the southpaw managed to hit just one half-century which is the reason why the selectors preferred Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill over him for the Sri Lanka series.

Dhawan also had forgettable outings against Bangladesh as he registered strings of low scores on the tour - 7,8 and 3. While on the other hand, Kishan and Gill have impressed many this year with their consistent run.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced the squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya has been named captain for the T20I series. While Rohit, who injured his thumb on the Bangladesh tour, will return to lead the Indian team in ODI matches as senior pros Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also part of the 50-overs squad.

The fans on Twitter reacted after Dhawan’s absence from the ODI squad as some feels that it’s the end of road for the veteran opener.

Shikhar Dhawan has been one prolific run scorer for team India in ODIs for a decade!The trio of Dhawan, Rohit and Kohli will be forever special for fans. pic.twitter.com/gMp5nEyvk9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan might not have been as good as Kohli & Rohit in ODIsBut, Let me tell this to you straight He was as crucial & vital for India in ODIs as both of them for last 9 years Best wishes to him always ‍♂️ — Siddhant (@SiddViz) December 27, 2022

Thank You for the Memories Shikhar Dhawan ☘️ pic.twitter.com/BCoTh7KxcW— AJAY (@ajay71845) December 27, 2022

Ever smiling,never complained about anything.Always performed like a champ when the stage was big. It’s probably curtains for Shikhar Dhawan’s international career.Wish he could have continued to do well, but it is what it is.Thank you Jatt ji, aka Gabbar. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/cgSJj9FgT9 — Sid (@sid_2893) December 27, 2022

End of Shikhar Dhawan in Indian jersey. One of the best ODI batters to have donned the blues. Will miss his thigh -slap celebration and his infectious energy on the field. #ThankyouDhawan— ` (@FourOverthrows) December 27, 2022

Mr. ICC, thank you for your services Shikhar Dhawan. ❤️Maybe there would have been some different scenes in 2019 WC if u weren’t injured against Australia. #ShikharDhawan #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/GUkT3ZVKXO — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 27, 2022

So is it the end of Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan? https://t.co/Ilz4gWMUTQ pic.twitter.com/mPLQ1lQ7ec— Utsav Verma Happy B-Day Yash (@Itss_Utsav) December 27, 2022

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

