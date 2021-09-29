Will MS Dhoni Retire from IPL after The Ongoing Season? Former Australian Cricketer Believes So

Despite taking retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2020, Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continued to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, he was also appointed as the mentor of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, which is slated to commence from next month, by the BCCI. Indian skipper Virat Kohli had earlier disheartened fans when he announced to quit captaincy of T20I cricket post the world cup and of RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) after this season. Now, it appears that Dhoni is also all set to give a shocker to his fans by taking retirement from IPL. For quite some time now, the question on the minds of all CSK fans is whether Dhoni will remain the skipper of the franchise in IPL 2022 or not.

Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg, in one of the videos on his YouTube channel, claimed that Dhoni might take retirement from the IPLonce the ongoing season ends. Hogg believes that Dhoni is not as sharp as he used to be in his peak days and his reflexes are also not quick. Referring to the match between CSK and KKR, when Varun Chakravarthy had sent the former Indian captain to the pavilion, Hogg opined that there was a huge gap between his bat and pad. “I think the reflexes of the 40-year-old are just starting to wane. His keeping has been sensational,” he added.

The former Australian cricketer stated that it is good for the Indian cricket and CSK that Dhoni is still going due to his leadership out in the middle. Hogg credited Dhoni for keeping things calm and helping young cricketers grow, he also mentioned that Jadeja has also evolved and grown as a cricketer under him. Pointing out the way Dhoni walked off after getting out, Hogg said that there was a glint in his eye, which said “I think I’ve just lost that sharpness." According to him, it’s high time CSK places Dhoni in a management role within the franchise.

