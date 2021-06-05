Will MS Dhoni Retire Before IPL 2022? Ruturaj Gaikwad Responds

Just weeks before the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway, former Indian captain MS Dhoni stunned the cricketing world by announcing international retirement. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni said he’s retiring from limited-overs cricket too having already quit Test cricket in 2014.

Now, after the international retirement, one of the biggest questions in the minds of cricket fans is regarding Dhoni’s IPL future and how long will the legendary cricket turn out for Chennai Super Kings considering he’s 39 now.

It is speculated that the Indian veteran won’t feature in the 2022 edition. When CSK’s opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was questioned regarding the same, the youngster added that none of the players have any idea about it.

Speaking to India TV, Ruturaj explained the atmosphere in the CSK camp after Dhoni’s retirement from the international circuit. The 24-year-old revealed that nobody from CSK camp had any inkling regarding Dhoni’s retirement as they were normally practicing with the former Indian skipper on August 15 for IPL 2020. It was through social media that they received the news and it left them heartbroken, to say the least.

Ruturaj said that he doesn’t know if Dhoni will retire before next year’s IPL.

Recalling the day, the batsman said,“On that day, we were 10-12 people in Chennai practicing just before leaving Dubai. Around 6:30 pm our practice got over and at 7:00 we all, including Mahi Bhai, sat for dinner. And suddenly someone told me on Instagram that Mahi Bhai had announced his retirement! There was no vibe that something like that was going to happen, no discussions, no one knew anything at all. So, you never know with him. Anything can happen.”

Further, Ruturaj claimed that it took about two to three days for all the players to digest the news of his retirement. However, nobody had the guts to discuss it with the CSK skipper.

